    41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training [Image 4 of 8]

    41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

    GULF OF MEXICO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer        

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron remains on alert aboard a boat during water rescue training in the Gulf of Mexico between the 38th RQS and 41st Rescue Squadron from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2025. The maritime operations capability within the 38th RQS facilitates water rescue training for pararescuemen, allowing them to maintain readiness for operations in open-ocean scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

