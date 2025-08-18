U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron hoist a pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron from the Gulf of Mexico into an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, Aug. 12, 2025. Water rescue training between HH-60W crews and pararescuemen underscores the Air Force’s strategic commitment to saving lives and preserving combat power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9270301
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-EQ901-3621
|Resolution:
|7823x5215
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF MEXICO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.