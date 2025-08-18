41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron hoist a pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron from the Gulf of Mexico into an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, Aug. 12, 2025. Water rescue training between HH-60W crews and pararescuemen underscores the Air Force’s strategic commitment to saving lives and preserving combat power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)