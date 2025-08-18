41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maritime rescue equipment is on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 12, 2025. The 38th Rescue Squadron and 41st Rescue Squadron from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conducted water rescue training to sharpen their combat and humanitarian operations capabilities, enabling them to support the human spaceflight program along the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)