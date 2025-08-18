41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct water rescue training in the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 12, 2025. Pararescuemen and HH-60W Jolly Green II aircrew conducted water rescue training to strengthen their ability to save lives in both combat and humanitarian operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)