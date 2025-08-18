Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training [Image 8 of 8]

    41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

    GULF OF MEXICO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer        

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct water rescue training in the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 12, 2025. Pararescuemen and HH-60W Jolly Green II aircrew conducted water rescue training to strengthen their ability to save lives in both combat and humanitarian operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 9270307
    VIRIN: 250812-F-EQ901-2192
    Resolution: 8198x5465
    Size: 21.34 MB
    Location: GULF OF MEXICO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    PJ
    23rd Wing
    SpaceX
    CSAR

