41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct water rescue training in the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 12, 2025. Pararescuemen and HH-60W aircrew practice integrated water rescue techniques, sharpening the readiness and lethality of the Air Force’s combat search and rescue mission set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)