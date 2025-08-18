Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Six U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Mission Generation Force Elements prepare to take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. MGFEs assigned to the 378th AEW continuously practice rapid aircraft startup procedures to ensure quick, forceful responses with limited notice are seamless when needed for a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)