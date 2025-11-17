Perfect Timing: 20 FW leverages home-station relationships to execute CENTCOM deployment

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Heester, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Heester, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshalls an F-16C Fighting Falcon during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. Exercises like BRIGHT STAR strengthen trust, build interoperability, and enhance our ability to counter shared threats across the region. By training side-by-side, partner nations refine tactics and sharpen combat readiness, ensuring forces can respond decisively when called upon. This unity sends a clear signal of deterrence to those who threaten peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

Members assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing from Shaw Air Force Base demonstrated unwavering commitment to national security objectives while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility between March and October.



When conflict struck the region, the 20th FW was at the center of U.S. operations in the area. With command elements and a large amount of personnel from the wing already deployed, 20th FW Airmen were uniquely positioned to lead from the front as their expeditionary base transformed into a critical hub for CENTCOM operations. The 55th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron “Shooters,” who deployed at nearly the same time as the wing’s command elements, were already supporting operations including Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and Rough Rider. They were followed by the 79th FS and FGS “Tigers,” who rapidly deployed from Shaw to join the Shooters and other 20th FW expeditionary forces as tensions with Iran began to rise in the summer of 2025.



The wing’s mission did not stop at the edge of the desert, however. On the heels of their return to Shaw from a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, the 20th FW’s remaining in-garrison F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron, the 77th FS “Gamblers,” volunteered to take on critical roles in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command operations. The Gamblers worked tirelessly from Shaw to increase AFCENT’s mission planning capabilities and streamline logistical movements to and from deployed locations to ensure their forward-deployed teammates had the necessary resources to sustain the ongoing fight, all while supporting other home-station mission requirements.



With all three of the 20th FW’s fighter and fighter generation squadrons sustaining global operations, 20th FW Airmen at Shaw worked alongside AFCENT personnel to support their deployed teammates by executing the largest U.S. Air Force personnel movement in over three decades. This involved the component command rapidly redeploying numerous service members to stateside locations while maintaining full combat capability on the front lines. Despite one-quarter of the 20th FW’s personnel being deployed, Shaw squadrons and staff ensured vital command and control capabilities remained operational for both forward-deployed and geographically separated personnel.



“I’ve never seen anything like it. A wing seamlessly integrating with a component command to execute such a critical mission showcases the Air Force’s capability to operate as one team when needed,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh Walker, 20th FW deputy commander. “Against all odds and with great sacrifice, this skeleton crew of young leaders and Airmen were able to make it happen.”



Throughout the deployment, 20th FW personnel worked across the globe with their partners and allies to serve as the hub of air operations. They integrated aircraft and personnel across multiple operating locations, providing critical air security under their umbrella of protection as regional tensions rose. With the pulse of jets launching into the night, maintainers working under floodlights and command teams locked onto glowing screens, the perfect timing of the 20th FW’s deployment and the intentional, increased collaboration with AFCENT generated unmatched mission effectiveness for the combatant command.



“This historic deployment pushed the 20th FW to further elevate its command and control and mission execution capabilities to the next level,” said Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th FW commander. “Skills like these are exactly what we develop during stateside exercises like Red Flag, Agile Flag and Bamboo Eagle, and they allow us to support the downrange mission without fail.”



These shared sets of skills were essential for both 20th FW members at home station and in the CENTCOM AOR.



“Having members of the 20th Fighter Wing here in [the] AOR during this deployment was nothing short of a best possible situation,” said Hicok. “Our team embodied the Wild Weasel spirit of determination and grit to get the mission done regardless of circumstances. What an amazing opportunity to continue the legacy of Shaw’s F-16s and personnel who deployed to Kuwait and Iraq 35 years ago as a part of Operation Desert Storm.”



When the order came down from the President to execute Operation Midnight Hammer, a mission to dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities and ensure the protection of U.S. personnel across the region, the 55th and 79th Mission Generation Force Elements were well-equipped for the task after providing unmatched air power in support of operations only a month prior.



Staying true to the 60-year Wild Weasel legacy, Airmen from the 55th and 79th MGFEs decisively provided continuous defensive counter-air and suppression of enemy air defense coverage as Israel-Iran tensions reached their peak. The lethality of the Shooters and Tigers was vital to ensuring zero losses of U.S. and coalition service members, aircraft, bases and naval vessels throughout the deployment. Their coverage also spanned across the region, fortifying protection against potential threats from all nations, proxies and militias. Their actions further highlighted the essential capabilities the U.S. Air Force, and the F-16 Viper in particular, brings to combatant commands for the joint fight.



Lt. Col. Christopher Beckett, 55th FS commander, reflected on the operations he witnessed downrange, including Operation Midnight Hammer.



“During execution, success wasn’t about rank, title or position—it was about the collective excellence of every Airman at every level working with a purpose,” said Beckett. “Our maintainers generated aircraft day and night, our pilots took calculated risks informed by our intel team, and our support teams ensured every piece was ready to go. Every action—no matter how small—was executed with intent and embodied the spirit of the Wild Weasels: bold when it mattered, disciplined when it counted, and fearless in the face of uncertainty.



“We took risks not for glory, but to protect and enable the mission. I couldn’t be prouder of the way these Airmen performed and I’m deeply honored to stand with the men and women wearing Shooter patches who made the presidentially-directed operations a success.”



For Lt. Col. Alex Prevendar, 79th FS commander, the weight of the task was immense.



“Every commander dreams of leading their unit in battle, but no one ever dreams of the cost,” said Prevendar. “I looked into the faces of my Airmen - young men and women who had trained their entire careers for this moment - and I saw both fear and unshakable resolve.”



When the teams returned from their deployment, the 20th FW was recognized for its extraordinary gallantry, unwavering commitment, and unparalleled adaptability in the face of significant challenges and persistent threats. The 20th FW received multiple levels of recognition from AFCENT while the forward deployed elements of the wing were awarded the Gallant Unit Citation. The wing’s contributions to regional stability, the safeguarding of coalition forces and the successful execution of critical strategic objectives labeled by the President as a “spectacular military success” underscore the warrior ethos and immense talent of the men and women of Shaw AFB.