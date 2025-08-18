Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron retracts its landing gear after take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. Expeditionary fighter and fighter generation squadrons practice Agile Combat Employment skills used for no-notice air power generation, from aircraft power off to take off, to ensure the installation can rapidly respond to threats in a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)