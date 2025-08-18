Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron retracts its landing gear after take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. Expeditionary fighter and fighter generation squadrons practice Agile Combat Employment skills used for no-notice air power generation, from aircraft power off to take off, to ensure the installation can rapidly respond to threats in a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9269156
    VIRIN: 250731-F-CW240-2220
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
