Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The expeditionary capability of the 79th EFS’s fleet of F-16s ensures combat-ready forces are available in the most austere locations to preserve and defend the U.S. and its partners’ interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)