    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The expeditionary capability of the 79th EFS’s fleet of F-16s ensures combat-ready forces are available in the most austere locations to preserve and defend the U.S. and its partners’ interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9269153
    VIRIN: 250731-F-CW240-1923
    Resolution: 3179x2117
    Size: 436.82 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    COMBAT READINESS
    ACE
    CENTCOM
    RAPID AIRPOWER GENERATION

