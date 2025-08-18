Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron retracts its landing gear after take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. Expeditionary fighter and fighter generation squadrons practice Agile Combat Employment skills used for no-notice air power generation, from aircraft power off to take off, to ensure the installation can rapidly respond to threats in a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

The roar of jet engines cut across the desert sky as the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing launched the first aircraft in a rapid airpower generation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025.



This exercise, built on the principles of multi-capable Airmen and rapid airpower generation, featured multiple airframes and service members from every mission generation force element across the installation, demonstrating the 378th AEW’s ability to disperse, maneuver and sustain combat airpower in response to evolving regional threats.



“Rapid airpower generation allows [U.S. Forces] to move people and aircraft quickly to complicate an adversary’s targeting,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Arnold, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing A-Staff deputy chief of staff.



At the core, MCAs are trained to adapt across specialties and operate in contested environments. This flexibility allows the U.S. Air Force to maintain momentum with leaner teams, ensuring aircraft can launch from austere locations and sustain lethality under pressure.



“All MGFEs were both able to execute the plan as designed as well as adapt to changes, indicating a high level of understanding across the base,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Clements, 378th AEW A3 director. “All aircraft were ready to takeoff within the expected timelines.”



By accelerating combat airpower generation, the U.S. Air Force maximizes readiness and sharpens both offensive and defensive capabilities with minimal lead time.



In a contested region, speed and adaptability are decisive. By utilizing MCA and fortifying rapid airpower generation maneuvers, the 378th AEW ensures U.S. airpower remains lethal, resilient and ready to answer the nation’s call, anytime, anywhere.