Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.16.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The roar of jet engines cut across the desert sky as the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing launched the first aircraft in a rapid airpower generation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025.

    This exercise, built on the principles of multi-capable Airmen and rapid airpower generation, featured multiple airframes and service members from every mission generation force element across the installation, demonstrating the 378th AEW’s ability to disperse, maneuver and sustain combat airpower in response to evolving regional threats.

    “Rapid airpower generation allows [U.S. Forces] to move people and aircraft quickly to complicate an adversary’s targeting,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Arnold, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing A-Staff deputy chief of staff.

    At the core, MCAs are trained to adapt across specialties and operate in contested environments. This flexibility allows the U.S. Air Force to maintain momentum with leaner teams, ensuring aircraft can launch from austere locations and sustain lethality under pressure.

    “All MGFEs were both able to execute the plan as designed as well as adapt to changes, indicating a high level of understanding across the base,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Clements, 378th AEW A3 director. “All aircraft were ready to takeoff within the expected timelines.”

    By accelerating combat airpower generation, the U.S. Air Force maximizes readiness and sharpens both offensive and defensive capabilities with minimal lead time.

    In a contested region, speed and adaptability are decisive. By utilizing MCA and fortifying rapid airpower generation maneuvers, the 378th AEW ensures U.S. airpower remains lethal, resilient and ready to answer the nation’s call, anytime, anywhere.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:44
    Story ID: 546108
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise, by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise
    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise
    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise
    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise
    Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    COMBAT READINESS
    ACE
    CENTCOM
    RAPID AIRPOWER GENERATION

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download