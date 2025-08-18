Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Mission Generation Force Elements prepare to take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The 378th AEW is postured to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces within the AOR to deter adversary threats of aggression and, if necessary, respond with effective and overwhelming force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)