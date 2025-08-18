Deter, Defend, Protect: 378th AEW conducts rapid airpower generation exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The ability to rapidly generate air power in a moment’s notice ensures U.S. forces are able to quickly respond to, and eliminate threats in the dynamic threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
