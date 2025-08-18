A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the
36th Fighter Squadron, takes off during Ulchi
Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of
Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. Airmen train 24/7 to be ready to
respond to any adversary threat, regardless of the time
or place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W.
Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9264562
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-BW249-1468
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.