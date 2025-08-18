Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7]

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the
    36th Fighter Squadron, takes off during Ulchi
    Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of
    Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. Airmen train 24/7 to be ready to
    respond to any adversary threat, regardless of the time
    or place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W.
    Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9264562
    VIRIN: 250818-F-BW249-1468
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    WeGoTogether
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25
    UlchiFreedomShield25

