36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the

36th Fighter Squadron, takes off during Ulchi

Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of

Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. Airmen train 24/7 to be ready to

respond to any adversary threat, regardless of the time

or place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W.

Cochran)