A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the
36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Ulchi Freedom
Shield 25, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.
18, 2025. During UFS25, 51st Fighter Wing Airmen
train to a variety of exercise scenarios, practicing
rapidly generating combat airpower in defense of the
Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9264560
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-BW249-1456
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.