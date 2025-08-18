36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the

36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Ulchi Freedom

Shield 25, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.

18, 2025. During UFS25, 51st Fighter Wing Airmen

train to a variety of exercise scenarios, practicing

rapidly generating combat airpower in defense of the

Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.

Jason W. Cochran)