36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter

Generation Squadron conduct preflight checks during

Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic

of Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. The aircraft generation

demonstrated the 51st Fighter Wing’s rapid generation

capabilities and response readiness, ensuring the Wing

remains ready for the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)