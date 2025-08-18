Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 1 of 7]

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter
    Generation Squadron conduct preflight checks during
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic
    of Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. The aircraft generation
    demonstrated the 51st Fighter Wing’s rapid generation
    capabilities and response readiness, ensuring the Wing
    remains ready for the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9264556
    VIRIN: 250818-F-BW249-1189
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    WeGoTogether
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25
    UlchiFreedomShield25

