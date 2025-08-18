36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter
Generation Squadron conduct preflight checks during
Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic
of Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. The aircraft generation
demonstrated the 51st Fighter Wing’s rapid generation
capabilities and response readiness, ensuring the Wing
remains ready for the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9264556
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-BW249-1189
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
