A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the
36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Ulchi Freedom
Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.
18, 2025. UFS25 is a defense-oriented exercise
featuring live-fire, constructive, and field training
exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental
agencies. Routine training is essential for 51st Fighter
Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies
through practical application, concurrently enhancing
their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9264561
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-BW249-1465
|Resolution:
|5860x3911
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS