36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the

36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Ulchi Freedom

Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.

18, 2025. UFS25 is a defense-oriented exercise

featuring live-fire, constructive, and field training

exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental

agencies. Routine training is essential for 51st Fighter

Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies

through practical application, concurrently enhancing

their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)