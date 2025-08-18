36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned

to the 36th Fighter Squadron gives his squadron’s

hand signal while taxiing during Ulchi Freedom Shield

25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18,

2025. Routine training is essential for 51st Fighter

Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies

through practical application, and enhancing their

ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)