A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned
to the 36th Fighter Squadron gives his squadron’s
hand signal while taxiing during Ulchi Freedom Shield
25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18,
2025. Routine training is essential for 51st Fighter
Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies
through practical application, and enhancing their
ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.