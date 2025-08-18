Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the
    36th Fighter Squadron, taxis during Ulchi Freedom
    Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.
    18, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise that tests large-
    scale integration of ground, air, space and cyberspace
    capabilities to strengthen interoperability and increase
    combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces on the
    Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
    Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9264557
    VIRIN: 250818-F-BW249-1220
    Resolution: 7115x4748
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    WeGoTogether
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25
    UlchiFreedomShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download