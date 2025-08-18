36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the

36th Fighter Squadron, taxis during Ulchi Freedom

Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.

18, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise that tests large-

scale integration of ground, air, space and cyberspace

capabilities to strengthen interoperability and increase

combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces on the

Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.

Jason W. Cochran)