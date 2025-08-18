A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the
36th Fighter Squadron, taxis during Ulchi Freedom
Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.
18, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise that tests large-
scale integration of ground, air, space and cyberspace
capabilities to strengthen interoperability and increase
combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces on the
Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9264557
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-BW249-1220
|Resolution:
|7115x4748
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.