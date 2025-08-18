U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the
36th Fighter Squadron taxi on the flightline during
Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic
of Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. Training is conducted
throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a
moment’s notice, affirming the U.S. commitment to
the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures
regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9264558
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-BW249-1384
|Resolution:
|5591x3731
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.