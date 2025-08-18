36th FS generates airpower during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the

36th Fighter Squadron taxi on the flightline during

Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic

of Korea, Aug. 18, 2025. Training is conducted

throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a

moment’s notice, affirming the U.S. commitment to

the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures

regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)