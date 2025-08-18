Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erik Allen, 36th Airlift Squadron plans and program manager, prepares a container delivery system bundle for an airdrop during a sortie near Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater-wide airlift and special operations as the sole tactical airlift capability for Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|08.06.2025
|08.18.2025 21:01
|9263997
|250806-F-ID959-1499
|6409x4273
|23.81 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
