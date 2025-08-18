Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erik Allen, 36th Airlift Squadron plans and program manager, prepares a container delivery system bundle for an airdrop during a sortie near Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater-wide airlift and special operations as the sole tactical airlift capability for Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 21:01
    Photo ID: 9263997
    VIRIN: 250806-F-ID959-1499
    Resolution: 6409x4273
    Size: 23.81 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025
    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    CDS Bundle
    Airlift
    Logistics
    Loadmaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download