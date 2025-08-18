Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danielle Sugrue, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician, climbs into a 10K All-Terrain Forklift at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 374 LRS enables synchronized logistics for the 374th Airlift Wing, aiding Pacific Air Force’s sole tactical airlift capability to operate at speed and scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)