    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 9]

    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, flies to a designated dropzone during routine training near the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater-wide airlift and special operations as the sole tactical airlift capability for Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
