Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elvin Gacud, left, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician and Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, load a container delivery system bundle onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 374 LRS enables synchronized logistics for the 374th Airlift Wing, aiding Pacific Air Force’s sole tactical airlift capability to operate at speed and scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)