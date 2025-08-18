Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025 [Image 4 of 9]

    Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elvin Gacud, left, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician and Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, load a container delivery system bundle onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 374 LRS enables synchronized logistics for the 374th Airlift Wing, aiding Pacific Air Force’s sole tactical airlift capability to operate at speed and scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 21:01
    Photo ID: 9263992
    VIRIN: 250806-F-ID959-1120
    Resolution: 7482x4988
    Size: 17.23 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    C-130J Super Hercules
    CDS Bundle
    Airlift
    Logistics
    Loadmaster

