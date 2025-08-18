Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney Cubillo, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster; Tech. Sgt. Erik Allen, 36 AS plans and program manager, and Staff Sgt. Eric Richardson, 36 AS scheduling NCOIC, rig a C-130J Super Hercules for a container delivery system bundle airdrop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater-wide airlift and special operations as the sole tactical airlift capability for Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)