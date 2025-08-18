A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, flies to a designated dropzone during routine training near the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 36th AS conducts routine training to meet the demands of region-wide airlift support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|08.06.2025
|08.18.2025 21:01
|9263996
|250806-F-ID959-1409
|6905x4603
|10.3 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
This work, Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.