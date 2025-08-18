Yokota maintains high-tempo operations following REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, flies to a designated dropzone during routine training near the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 36th AS conducts routine training to meet the demands of region-wide airlift support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)