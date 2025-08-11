U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted advisor of the XVIII Airborne Corps, sign a proclamation honoring the 48 brave volunteer members of the U.S. Army Parachute Platoon during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. This event commemorated paratroopers past and present, celebrating 85 years of U.S. airborne history with events at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9260945
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-DL184-1014
|Resolution:
|8192x5330
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
