    85th National Airborne Day Celebration [Image 12 of 13]

    85th National Airborne Day Celebration

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted advisor of the XVIII Airborne Corps, sign a proclamation honoring the 48 brave volunteer members of the U.S. Army Parachute Platoon during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. This event commemorated paratroopers past and present, celebrating 85 years of U.S. airborne history with events at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 17:23
    VIRIN: 250816-A-DL184-1014
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th National Airborne Day Celebration [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    XVIII ABC
    standby
    NationalAirborneDay
    GreenLightGo
    ALLOKJUMPMASTER

