Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Event attendees prepare to take the oath of enlistment during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. This event commemorated paratroopers past and present, celebrating 85 years of U.S. airborne history with events at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)