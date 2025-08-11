Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, takes apart an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. This event celebrated National Airborne Day with multiple displays of military-grade equipment and a mock jump heralding 85 years of U.S. airborne history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)