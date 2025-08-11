Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, talks with a newly enlisted U.S. Soldier during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. The Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM) is dedicated to preserving and teaching a public history of the Special Operations and Airborne community, as well as broader United States military history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)