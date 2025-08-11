Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An event attendee looks through the scope of an M777 Howitzer during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. This event celebrated National Airborne Day with multiple displays of military-grade equipment and a mock jump heralding 85 years of U.S. airborne history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)