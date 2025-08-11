Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Reyes, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, packs his parachute after a mock jump during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army created airborne forces to enable rapid, strategic deployment of troops via parachute or glider, allowing for a "vertical envelopment" to seize key objectives behind enemy lines. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)