Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th National Airborne Day Celebration [Image 1 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    An event attendee experiences the process of putting on the main and reserve parachute during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army created airborne forces to enable rapid, strategic deployment of troops via parachute or glider, allowing for a "vertical envelopment" to seize key objectives behind enemy lines. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9260934
    VIRIN: 250816-A-DL184-1002
    Resolution: 7332x4890
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th National Airborne Day Celebration [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration
    85th National Airborne Day Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    XVIII ABC
    standby
    NationalAirborneDay
    GreenLightGo
    ALLOKJUMPMASTER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download