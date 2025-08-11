An event attendee experiences the process of putting on the main and reserve parachute during the 85th National Airborne Day celebration at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, Fayetteville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army created airborne forces to enable rapid, strategic deployment of troops via parachute or glider, allowing for a "vertical envelopment" to seize key objectives behind enemy lines. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9260934
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-DL184-1002
|Resolution:
|7332x4890
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 85th National Airborne Day Celebration [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.