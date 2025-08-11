Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participates in medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical emergencies, or regional crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)