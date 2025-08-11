Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 7 of 12]

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Army Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participates in medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical emergencies, or regional crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 9260482
    VIRIN: 250814-F-RJ686-2251
    Resolution: 4030x2267
    Size: 476.93 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    Black Hawk

    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

