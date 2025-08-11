Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army medic assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participates in medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. The medical evacuation training prepared jungle instructors and participants from across U.S. forces and Panamanian security forces for a week-long jungle orientation course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)