    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 12 of 12]

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Army medic assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participates in medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. The medical evacuation training prepared jungle instructors and participants from across U.S. forces and Panamanian security forces for a week-long jungle orientation course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 9260487
    VIRIN: 250814-F-RJ686-2581
    Resolution: 3163x2113
    Size: 688.46 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk

    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

