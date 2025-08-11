Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

A Panamanian Commando jungle instructor assigned to National Aeronaval Service, U.S. Army medic assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, and a U.S. Navy sailor and U.S. Marine assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, conduct medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. The medical evacuation training prepared jungle instructors and participants from across U.S. forces and Panamanian security forces for a weeklong jungle orientation course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
