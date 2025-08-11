Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Jungle survival instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT) and U.S. Army members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama conduct medical evacuation training in preparation for the jungle orientation course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical emergencies, or regional crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 9260479
    VIRIN: 250814-F-RJ686-1357
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    combined interoperability
    medevac
    Panama

