Jungle survival instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT) and U.S. Army members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama conduct medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provided medical evacuation support and will remain a medical asset throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9260480
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-RJ686-1367
|Resolution:
|7540x5027
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.