Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ochoa demonstrates medical evacuation techniques to jungle survival instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP), alongside U.S. Army members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, and a Marine assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in preparation for the jungle orientation course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provided medical evacuation support and will remain a medical asset throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)