    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 2 of 12]

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ochoa demonstrates medical evacuation techniques to jungle survival instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP), alongside U.S. Army members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, and a Marine assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in preparation for the jungle orientation course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provided medical evacuation support and will remain a medical asset throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 9260477
    VIRIN: 250814-F-RJ686-1228
    Resolution: 7103x4735
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

