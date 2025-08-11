Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Panamanian Commando jungle instructor assigned to National Aeronaval Service, prepares for a hot load during medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provided medical evacuation support and will remain a medical asset throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)