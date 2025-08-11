A Panamanian Commando jungle instructor assigned to National Aeronaval Service, prepares for a hot load during medical evacuation training in preparation for a jungle survival training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provided medical evacuation support and will remain a medical asset throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9260484
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-RJ686-2471
|Resolution:
|3970x2652
|Size:
|919.64 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.