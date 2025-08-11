Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 9]

    Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle conducts a combat patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. The F-15E provides essential overwatch of the CENTCOM AOR by deterring regional aggression and protecting coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9256197
    VIRIN: 250717-F-YD744-1643
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    This work, Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    Fighter
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM

