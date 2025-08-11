Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle conducts a combat patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. The F-15E provides essential overwatch of the CENTCOM AOR by deterring regional aggression and protecting coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)