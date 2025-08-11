Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle returns to combat air patrol after being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. These patrols are conducted in order to deter aggression and aid stability within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)