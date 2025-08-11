Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. The F-15E Strike Eagle’s presence promotes regional stability and security, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to protecting its interests and maintaining a strong defensive posture in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
