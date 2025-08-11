Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Burgh, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, inspects the cargo compartment before a routine flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. The Stratotanker provides an aerial refueling capability that strengthens the coalition’s ability to deter and defeat aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)