Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. The F-15E is a highly maneuverable all-weather tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air supremacy and provide security to ground forces focused on promoting the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)