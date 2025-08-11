Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Burgh, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs preflight checks in the boom pod before a routine flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. A boom operator ensures the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)