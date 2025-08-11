U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Burgh, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs preflight checks in the boom pod before a routine flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. A boom operator ensures the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9256191
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-YD744-1031
|Resolution:
|5421x3872
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.