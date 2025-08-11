A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fires flares over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2025. The F-15E is deployed within the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9256194
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-YD744-1425
|Resolution:
|5555x3230
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Strike Eagles Fueling Up in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.