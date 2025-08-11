Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katty Bahn, dress and restoration specialist, trains on marshaling procedures during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)