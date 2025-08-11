Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Dandeneau, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Departures specialist, trains on the dignified transfer vehicle door closing procedures at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. Dandeneau practices proper technique to ensure the vehicle is secured respectfully and safely during dignified transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)