Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katty Bahn, dress and restoration specialist, trains on marshaling procedures during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|08.12.2025
|08.13.2025 14:38
|9255099
|250812-F-UK538-1349
|7075x5504
|10.44 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|4
|0
