    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen [Image 5 of 10]

    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dezi Woodall, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Departures specialist, trains on marshaling procedures during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9255091
    VIRIN: 250812-F-UK538-1157
    Resolution: 6980x5408
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

